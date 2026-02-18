Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and MSG

The Detroit Pistons (40-13) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (35-20) on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 222.5 -180 +152

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (58.2%)

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 29 times in 55 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 29-23-1 this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 27 times out of 53 chances.

Pistons games this year have hit the over 23 times in 53 opportunities (43.4%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (19-9-0) than it has in road tilts (10-16-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the total in 14 of 28 home games (50%), compared to 13 of 27 road games (48.1%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (14-10-1) than at home (15-13-0).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 28) than on the road (11 of 25) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.8 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 27 points, 3.3 boards and 6.1 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.9 points, 4.2 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 boards and 9.6 assists for the Pistons.

The Pistons are receiving 10.2 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Ausar Thompson.

Per game, Duncan Robinson gets the Pistons 12.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

Per game, Tobias Harris provides the Pistons 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

