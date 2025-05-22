Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 23

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Indiana Pacers are 6-point underdogs in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Pacers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 227.5 -230 +190

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (66%)

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks are 40-41-1 against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 37-43-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 43 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 44 of 82 opportunities (53.7%).

Against the spread, New York has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 23 times in 41 opportunities this season (56.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-21-1). Away, it is .439 (18-22-1).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 53.7% of the time both at home (22 of 41) and on the road (22 of 41) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 3.1 assists and 12.8 rebounds.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 7.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points for the Pacers, plus 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Per game, Myles Turner provides the Pacers 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 2 blocks (second in NBA).

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin provides the Pacers 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.9% of his shots from the field.

