Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, ALT2, and MSG

The New York Knicks (32-18) are favored (by 6 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (33-18) on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 226.5 -230 +190

Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (63.7%)

Knicks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 26 times this season (26-23-1).

In the Nuggets' 51 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

This season, 24 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 51 chances.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the point total 32 times in 51 opportunities (62.7%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (18-8-0) than it has in road affairs (8-15-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 12 of 26 home matchups (46.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in 12 of 24 games (50%).

This season, Denver is 12-12-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-9-0 ATS (.667).

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (15 times out of 24) than on the road (17 of 27) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.8 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jalen Brunson averages 27.1 points, 3.2 boards and 6 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 7.6 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists. He is also draining 60.4% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league) and 44.5% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 25.6 points, 4.3 boards and 7.5 assists. He is also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per game (ninth in NBA).

The Nuggets are receiving 15 points, 4.9 boards and 2 assists per game from Peyton Watson.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 7.5 points, 4 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

