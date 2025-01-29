Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29
Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN, MSG, and ALT
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (28-18) are 3-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (31-16) Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and ALT. The point total in the matchup is 239.5.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Knicks
|-3
|239.5
|-152
|+128
Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Knicks win (64.8%)
Knicks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Knicks have put together a record of 24-22-1 against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Nuggets are 23-22-1 this year.
- Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times out of 46 chances this season.
- Nuggets games this season have hit the over on 30 of 46 set point totals (65.2%).
- Against the spread, New York has fared better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 24 home games, and 11 times in 23 road games.
- Looking at point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 14 times in 24 opportunities this season (58.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 13 times in 23 opportunities (56.5%).
- Denver's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 11-11-0 ATS on its home court and 12-11-1 on the road.
- Nuggets games have gone above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 22) than away (15 of 24) this year.
Knicks Leaders
- Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 13.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 54% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.
- Brunson averages 25.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists.
- Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 55.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.
- OG Anunoby is averaging 16.3 points, 2.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
- Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
Nuggets Leaders
- Jokic is averaging 30 points, 13.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nuggets.
- The Nuggets receive 19.8 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 4 rebounds and 6 assists.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.1 points, 6.4 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 41% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.
- The Nuggets receive 13.2 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
- Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 57.6% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA) and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.
