Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Knicks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, MSG, and ALT

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (28-18) are 3-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (31-16) Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and ALT. The point total in the matchup is 239.5.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3 239.5 -152 +128

Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (64.8%)

Knicks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 24-22-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 23-22-1 this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times out of 46 chances this season.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over on 30 of 46 set point totals (65.2%).

Against the spread, New York has fared better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 24 home games, and 11 times in 23 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 14 times in 24 opportunities this season (58.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 13 times in 23 opportunities (56.5%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 11-11-0 ATS on its home court and 12-11-1 on the road.

Nuggets games have gone above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 22) than away (15 of 24) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 13.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 54% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Brunson averages 25.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 55.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.3 points, 2.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 30 points, 13.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets receive 19.8 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.1 points, 6.4 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 41% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

The Nuggets receive 13.2 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 57.6% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA) and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

