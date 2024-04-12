Knicks vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and YES

The New York Knicks (48-32) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (32-48) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Madison Square Garden as big, 11-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 212 points.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -11 -110 -110 212 -110 -110 -667 +480

Knicks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (74.2%)

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 44-34-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 33-45-2 this year.

This season, 35 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

The Nets have hit the over 46.2% of the time this season (37 of 80 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 39 games when playing at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Knicks hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 14 times in 39 opportunities this season (35.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread at home (20-19-2) than on the road (13-26-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over more often at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (18 of 39, 46.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.6 points, 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.3 points, 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (third in league).

Julius Randle is averaging 24 points, 9.2 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 63.9% from the field.

Nets Leaders

Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Nets.

The Nets get 12 points per game from Nicolas Claxton, plus 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3 boards and 6 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Per game, Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 22.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Nets receive 13.4 points per game from Cameron Johnson, plus 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

