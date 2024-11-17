Knicks vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and YES

A pair of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Jalen Brunson (13th, 25.3 PPG) and the New York Knicks (6-6) host Cameron Thomas (13th, 25.3 PPG) and the Brooklyn Nets (5-8) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and YES. The Knicks are 9-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 220 points.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9 220 -450 +350

Knicks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (77.5%)

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread five times over 12 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total eight times out of 13 chances this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in seven of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

In home games, New York has a worse record against the spread (2-3-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-4-0).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in three of five home games (60%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in five of seven matchups (71.4%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread away (6-1-0) than at home (2-3-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over less often at home (three of six, 50%) than away (four of seven, 57.1%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 50.8% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brunson's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby averages 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.2 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Nets Leaders

Thomas averages 25.3 points for the Nets, plus 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists.

Dennis Schroder averages 18.8 points, 3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Nets are receiving 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Cameron Johnson.

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 8.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Nets get 9.8 points per game from Ziaire Williams, plus 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists.

