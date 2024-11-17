Knicks vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17
Knicks vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: MSG and YES
A pair of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Jalen Brunson (13th, 25.3 PPG) and the New York Knicks (6-6) host Cameron Thomas (13th, 25.3 PPG) and the Brooklyn Nets (5-8) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and YES. The Knicks are 9-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 220 points.
Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Knicks
|-9
|220
|-450
|+350
Knicks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Knicks win (77.5%)
Knicks vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Knicks have covered the spread five times over 12 games with a set spread.
- The Nets have played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- Knicks games have gone over the total eight times out of 13 chances this season.
- Nets games this year have gone over the total in seven of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- In home games, New York has a worse record against the spread (2-3-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-4-0).
- The Knicks have eclipsed the total in three of five home games (60%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in five of seven matchups (71.4%).
- Brooklyn has performed better against the spread away (6-1-0) than at home (2-3-1) this year.
- Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over less often at home (three of six, 50%) than away (four of seven, 57.1%).
Knicks Leaders
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 50.8% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brunson's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.
- Josh Hart is averaging 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- OG Anunoby averages 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.
- Mikal Bridges averages 16.2 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.
Nets Leaders
- Thomas averages 25.3 points for the Nets, plus 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists.
- Dennis Schroder averages 18.8 points, 3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.
- The Nets are receiving 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Cameron Johnson.
- Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 8.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- The Nets get 9.8 points per game from Ziaire Williams, plus 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists.
