Knicks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Knicks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBC/Peacock, MSG, and KFAA

The New York Knicks (25-17) will attempt to stop a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (17-26) on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Madison Square Garden as big, 10-point favorites. The game airs at 5 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, MSG, and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Knicks vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -10 229.5 -400 +310

Knicks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (77.7%)

Knicks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 19-22-1 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 18 wins against the spread in 43 games this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 23 times out of 43 chances this season.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (21 of 43 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has performed better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 21 home games, and five times in 21 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (57.1%) than road tilts (52.4%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .542 (13-10-1). Away, it is .263 (5-14-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (12 of 24), and 47.4% of the time away (nine of 19).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.9 points, 11.5 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.2 points, 6.1 assists and 3.2 boards.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16 points, 5.5 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Brandon Williams averages 12.2 points, 2.9 boards and 3.7 assists. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.

Max Christie averages 12.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 48% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 2.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Klay Thompson gives the Mavericks 12 points, 2.4 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

