Knicks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSFL

The New York Knicks (15-7) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (14-9) on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3.5 232.5 -158 +134

Knicks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (71.4%)

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a matchup 13 times this season (13-8-1).

The Magic are 11-12-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 12 times out of 23 chances.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 56.5% of the time (13 out of 23 games with a set point total).

New York owns a better record against the spread in home games (12-1-0) than it does in away games (1-7-1).

Looking at point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 13 opportunities this season (61.5%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

Orlando has performed better against the spread away (6-4-0) than at home (5-8-0) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (46.2%, six of 13) than on the road (70%, seven of 10).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 3.4 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 3.2 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (third in NBA) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Miles McBride is averaging 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Desmond Bane provides the Magic 18.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Anthony Black averages 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 11.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Suggs averages 14.5 points, 3.9 boards and 4.7 assists. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

