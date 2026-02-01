Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-18) will look to Luka Doncic (first in the league scoring 33.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Jalen Brunson (eighth in the NBA with 27.6 PPG) and the New York Knicks (30-18) on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The Lakers are 5-point road underdogs in the game, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup's point total is 229.5.

Knicks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 229.5 -200 +168

Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70.2%)

Knicks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 24 times this season (24-23-1).

The Lakers have 25 wins against the spread in 47 games this year.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 23 times out of 47 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the point total 27 times in 47 opportunities (57.4%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread at home (17-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-15-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in 12 of 25 home games (48%), compared to 11 of 23 road games (47.8%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread on the road (15-12-0) than at home (10-9-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have finished over 15 of 20 times at home (75%), and 12 of 27 on the road (44.4%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20 points, 2.9 assists and 11.8 boards.

Brunson is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 boards.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

OG Anunoby averages 16.2 points, 5.4 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 33.7 points, 7.8 boards and 8.8 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

The Lakers get 21.9 points per game from LeBron James, plus 5.8 boards and 6.6 assists.

The Lakers get 13.6 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 5.2 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He is sinking 50.7% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

