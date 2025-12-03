Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

The Charlotte Hornets (6-15) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to break an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (13-7) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9.5 237.5 -420 +330

Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (81.7%)

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled an 11-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 21 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 21 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over eight times in 21 opportunities (38.1%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered one time in nine opportunities in road games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in seven of 11 home matchups (63.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in four of nine games (44.4%).

This season, Charlotte is 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over three of 11 times at home (27.3%), and five of 10 on the road (50%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 11.7 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 33% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor and 44.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.7 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Miles McBride's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Kon Knueppel gives the Hornets 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 18.9 points, 6.1 boards and 8.9 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Moussa Diabate averages 9.3 points, 8 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 64% of his shots from the field.

Collin Sexton averages 16.1 points, 2.3 boards and 4.4 assists. He is sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

