Knicks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: FDSSUN and MSG

The Miami Heat (15-13) are 8.5-point underdogs against the New York Knicks (19-8) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The game begins at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and MSG. The point total is 236.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8.5 236.5 -340 +275

Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (75%)

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 16-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Heat are 15-12-1 against the spread this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total 14 times out of 28 chances this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (14 of 28 games with a set point total).

New York owns a better record against the spread in home games (13-2-0) than it does on the road (3-8-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under in eight of 15 home games (53.3%), compared to six of 12 road games (50%).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (8-6-0) than away (7-6-1).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have finished over six of 14 times at home (42.9%), and eight of 14 away (57.1%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.4 points, 3.1 assists and 11.8 boards.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 28.4 points, 3.4 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1 block.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.8 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby averages 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Kel'el Ware gives the Heat 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks (10th in league).

Per game, Jaime Jaquez Jr. provides the Heat 15.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Heat are getting 18.5 points, 9.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Bam Adebayo.

The Heat get 24.1 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

