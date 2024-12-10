Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 11

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) are underdogs (by 7 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (15-9) on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 236.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7 236.5 -275 +225

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (74.9%)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together an 11-12-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 25 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 15 times out of 25 chances this season.

The Hawks have hit the over 68% of the time this year (17 of 25 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 13 opportunities on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total seven times in 11 opportunities this season (63.6%). In away games, they have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This season, Atlanta is 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over more frequently at home (10 of 13, 76.9%) than on the road (seven of 12, 58.3%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 13.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and 44.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 13.9 points, 8.3 boards and 5.5 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young gives the Hawks 20.9 points, 3.9 boards and 12.2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Johnson gets the Hawks 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 13.7 points, 4.9 boards and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Hawks are receiving 10.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Clint Capela.

The Hawks are getting 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.