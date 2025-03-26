Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSSC

The New York Knicks (45-26) are slight underdogs (by 2 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (40-31) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2 217.5 -134 +114

Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (58%)

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-31-2).

The Knicks are 33-37-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 32 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total.

Knicks games this season have hit the over 39 times in 71 opportunities (54.9%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (25-10-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-21-1).

Looking at point totals, the Clippers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 36 opportunities this season (47.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 35 opportunities (42.9%).

This year, New York is 17-17-1 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-20-0 ATS (.444).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time at home (21 of 35), and 50% of the time away (18 of 36).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.4 points, 2.6 assists and 12.5 boards.

Norman Powell is averaging 22.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.4 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.2% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 2.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Josh Hart provides the Knicks 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Per game, OG Anunoby gives the Knicks 17.1 points, 4.8 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Miles McBride's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.