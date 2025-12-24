Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 25

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Thursday, December 25, 2025 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and Disney+

A pair of the league's best scorers square off when Jalen Brunson (sixth, 29.1 PPG) and the New York Knicks (20-9) host Donovan Mitchell (fourth, 30.6 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-14) on Thursday, December 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and Disney+. The Knicks are 6-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is 237.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 237.5 -230 +190

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (66.5%)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 16-12-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers are 10-21-0 this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 15 times out of 31 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this season have hit the over 15 times in 31 opportunities (48.4%).

When playing at home, New York owns a better record against the spread (13-3-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-9-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under in nine of 16 home games (56.2%), compared to six of 13 road games (46.2%).

This season, Cleveland is 6-13-0 at home against the spread (.316 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-8-0 ATS (.333).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over seven of 19 times at home (36.8%), and eight of 12 on the road (66.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 11.7 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 36% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Brunson averages 29.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17 points, 4.1 assists and 4.6 boards.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell is averaging 30.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Cavaliers.

Per game, De'Andre Hunter provides the Cavaliers 15.3 points, 4.2 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jaylon Tyson gets the Cavaliers 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Cavaliers receive 13.9 points per game from Jarrett Allen, plus 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Lonzo Ball gets the Cavaliers 5.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.