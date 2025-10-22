Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN and MSG

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the New York Knicks for both team's first matchup of the 2025-26 season. The contest will starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -1.5 226.5 -112 -104

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (52.2%)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers went 47-33-2 ATS last season.

The Knicks had an ATS record of 5-10 as underdogs of 1.5 points or more last year.

Last season, 50 Cavaliers games hit the over.

There were 43 Knicks games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

Cleveland did a better job covering the spread on the road (24-16-1) than it did at home (23-17-1) last year.

Last year, New York was 21-19-1 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). On the road, it was 19-22-0 ATS (.463).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell collected 24 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists last year.

Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He made 55.7% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Darius Garland collected 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He drained 70.6% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season included 17 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He drained 47% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns collected 24.4 points last season, plus 3.1 assists and 12.8 boards.

Josh Hart collected 13.6 points last season, plus 5.9 assists and 9.6 boards.

Jalen Brunson put up 26 points, 7.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges put up 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby posted 18 points, 2.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.