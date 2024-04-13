Knicks vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN

The New York Knicks (49-32) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (39-42) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on MSG, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN. The over/under is 217.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -12.5 -110 -110 217.5 -110 -110 -833 +590

Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (75.1%)

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks are 44-35-2 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 39 wins against the spread in 81 games this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over 45 times in 81 opportunities (55.6%).

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Knicks have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 40 home matchups (37.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (21-18-1) than at home (18-22-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less often at home (21 of 41, 51.2%) than away (24 of 40, 60%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 28.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Josh Hart averages 9.4 points, 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 15.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.7 assists.

Julius Randle is averaging 24 points, 9.2 boards and 5 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 7.7 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 63.9% from the floor.

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.9 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists. He is also sinking 48% of his shots from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 10.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

The Bulls receive 19 points per game from Coby White, plus 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Bulls get 12.2 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 10 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Patrick Williams.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.