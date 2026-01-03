Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG, NBCS-PH, and NBA TV

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (18-14) are 3.5-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (23-11) Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on MSG, NBCS-PH, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3.5 232.5 -162 +136

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70.5%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 17 times in 34 games with a set spread.

In the 76ers' 32 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 19 times out of 32 chances.

76ers games this year have hit the over on 16 of 32 set point totals (50%).

When playing at home, New York has a better record against the spread (13-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-11-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Knicks hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 18 opportunities this season (55.6%). In road games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (10-5-0) than at home (7-9-1).

76ers games have finished above the over/under 47.1% of the time at home (eight of 17), and 53.3% of the time on the road (eight of 15).

Knicks Leaders

Brunson averages 29.2 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.9 points, 11.7 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart averages 12.3 points, 8 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 30.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He is also sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per game (fourth in league).

VJ Edgecombe averages 16.1 points, 5.4 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.

The 76ers get 14.8 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The 76ers are getting 7.1 points, 9.2 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

Joel Embiid averages 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 23.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

