Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Arizona Cardinals and their 21st-ranked passing defense (226.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Kirk Cousins Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 223.13

223.13 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.54

6.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

With 67.7 fantasy points in 2025 (9.7 per game), Cousins is the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 180th overall.

Through his last three games, Cousins has completed 66-of-107 passes for 769 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 42.8 total fantasy points (14.3 per game).

Cousins has posted 59.4 fantasy points (11.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,016 yards on 88-of-144 passing, with six touchdowns and three picks.

The peak of Cousins' fantasy season so far was last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 26.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kirk Cousins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 29 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (1.2 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Five players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Arizona has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against Arizona this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Cardinals this year.

