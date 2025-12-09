Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (237.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Cousins worth considering for his next matchup against the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Kirk Cousins Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Passing Yards: 213.82

213.82 Projected Passing TDs: 1.29

1.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.51

10.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Cousins Fantasy Performance

With 40.8 fantasy points this season (6.8 per game), Cousins is the 45th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 248th among all players.

During his last three games, Cousins has piled up 595 passing yards (52-of-86) for three passing TDs with three picks, leading to 30.4 fantasy points (10.1 per game) during that period.

Cousins has accumulated 816 passing yards (79-of-131) with three TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 39.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed nine yards rushing on five carries.

The highlight of Cousins' fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, when he posted 14.5 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kirk Cousins had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, when he tallied 1.2 fantasy points -- 5-of-7 (71.4%), 29 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

