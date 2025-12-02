Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 11th-ranked pass defense (200.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Cousins' next game against the Seahawks, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Cousins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kirk Cousins Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Passing Yards: 192.57

192.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.12

1.12 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.97

5.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

Cousins has compiled 38.3 fantasy points in 2025 (7.7 per game), which ranks him 43rd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 245 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Cousins has completed 43-of-70 passes for 481 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 30.0 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

The peak of Cousins' fantasy campaign was a Week 12 performance versus the New Orleans Saints, a game when he went off for five rushing yards on two carries (for 14.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Kirk Cousins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 29 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (1.2 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Seattle has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Seattle this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kirk Cousins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.