Kings vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Wild Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (43-26-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-32-10)
- Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Kings vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kings (-172)
|Wild (+142)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (73%)
Kings vs Wild Spread
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Kings are +150 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -182.
Kings vs Wild Over/Under
- Kings versus Wild on April 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Kings vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -172 favorite at home.