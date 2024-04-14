Kings vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Wild Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (43-26-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-32-10)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Kings vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-172) Wild (+142) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (73%)

Kings vs Wild Spread

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Kings are +150 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -182.

Kings vs Wild Over/Under

Kings versus Wild on April 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Kings vs Wild Moneyline