Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP

The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) are underdogs (by 6 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (35-37) on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The over/under is 225.5 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -6 225.5 -240 +198

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (73.9%)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings are 29-40-3 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 41 wins against the spread in 73 games this season.

Kings games have gone over the total 40 times out of 73 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over 49.3% of the time (36 out of 73 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread on the road (16-17-2) than it has in home games (13-23-1).

At home, the Kings go over the total 59.5% of the time (22 of 37 games). They've hit the over in 51.4% of road games (18 of 35 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.579, 22-16-0 record) than away (.543, 19-15-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more frequently at home (20 of 38, 52.6%) than away (16 of 35, 45.7%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.9 points, 13.9 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 58.8% from the field (eighth in league) and 40.7% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22 points, 4.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Zach LaVine averages 23 points, 4.5 boards and 4.3 assists.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.8 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 6.9 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Trail Blazers get 19.3 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 17.6 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 11.1 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Scoot Henderson averages 12.8 points, 3 boards and 5.1 assists. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.