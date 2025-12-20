Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-CA

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-16) are 5-point favorites as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (6-21) on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and NBCS-CA. The over/under is set at 238.5 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -5 238.5 -205 +172

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (54.8%)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 14-13-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 9-17-1 this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the point total 12 times in 27 opportunities (44.4%).

Against the spread, Portland has fared better when playing at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (72.7%) than road tilts (62.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.182, 2-9-0 record) than on the road (.438, 7-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have finished over more often at home (five of 11, 45.5%) than on the road (seven of 16, 43.8%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.8 points, 6.3 assists and 7.1 boards.

Jerami Grant is averaging 20 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.6 boards.

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 10.1 points, 1.8 assists and 10.1 boards.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Russell Westbrook gives the Kings 14 points, 6.7 boards and 7.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.2 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also making 50.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings get 12.3 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.5 boards and 5.9 assists.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 13 points, 2.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 26.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.