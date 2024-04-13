Kings vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

A pair of struggling teams square off when the Sacramento Kings (45-36) host the Portland Trail Blazers (21-60) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET. The Trail Blazers are heavy, 17-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak against the Kings, who have lost three straight. The over/under in the matchup is set at 214.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -17 -110 -110 214 -110 -110 -1667 +980

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (84.1%)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread in a game 41 times this season (41-40-0).

The Trail Blazers have 39 wins against the spread in 81 games this season.

This season, 37 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 40 of 81 set point totals (49.4%).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread on the road (24-17-0) than it has at home (17-23-0).

The Kings have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 40 home matchups (55%). In road games, they have hit the over in 15 of 41 games (36.6%).

This year, Portland is 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-17-2 ATS (.525).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 41) than on the road (20 of 40) this year.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.6 points, 8.2 assists and 13.7 boards.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Keegan Murray averages 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 57% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers receive 23 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Scoot Henderson's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Jabari Walker gets the Trail Blazers 8.7 points, 6.9 boards and 1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 45% of his shots from the field.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.