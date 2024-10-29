Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Sharks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (1-7-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Kings vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-260)
|Sharks (+210)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (53.5%)
Kings vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Kings. The Sharks are -118 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -102.
Kings vs Sharks Over/Under
- Kings versus Sharks, on October 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Kings vs Sharks Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -260 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +210 underdog despite being at home.