Kings vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (6-22) are heavy underdogs (by 12 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (17-8) on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The point total in the matchup is 226.5.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -12 226.5 -649 +480

Kings vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (68.2%)

Kings vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a record of 15-10-0 against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 28 games this year, they have nine wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 15 times out of 28 chances.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time this year (12 of 28 games with a set point total).

Houston owns a worse record against the spread in home games (5-5-0) than it does in away games (10-5-0).

When playing at home, the Rockets exceed the over/under 50% of the time (five of 10 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 66.7% of games (10 of 15).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (7-8-1) than at home (2-10-0).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over five of 12 times at home (41.7%), and seven of 16 on the road (43.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 23 points, 9.3 boards and 7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Kevin Durant averages 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.5 points, 7.1 boards and 2 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 13.8 points, 6.7 boards and 7.4 assists. He is also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Dennis Schroder provides the Kings 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are receiving 13 points, 2.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Per game, Keegan Murray gets the Kings 15.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks.

