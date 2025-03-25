Kings vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the New York Rangers.

Kings vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (39-21-9) vs. New York Rangers (34-31-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-156) Rangers (+130) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (54.4%)

Kings vs Rangers Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +158 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -196.

Kings vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Rangers matchup on March 25 has been set at 5.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Kings vs Rangers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while New York is a +130 underdog on the road.

