NHL

Kings vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Data Skrive

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Rangers Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (39-21-9) vs. New York Rangers (34-31-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-156)Rangers (+130)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (54.4%)

Kings vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +158 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -196.

Kings vs Rangers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kings versus Rangers matchup on March 25 has been set at 5.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Kings vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while New York is a +130 underdog on the road.

