Kings vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the New York Rangers.

Kings vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (19-16-13) vs. New York Rangers (21-22-6)

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-192) Rangers (+158) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (66.5%)

Kings vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -158 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +128.

Kings vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Rangers on Jan. 20, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.

Kings vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Rangers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-192) and New York as the underdog (+158) on the road.

