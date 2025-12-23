Kings vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Kings vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-CA

The Detroit Pistons (23-6) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (7-22) as 8-point favorites on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on FDSDET and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Kings vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -8 228.5 -340 +275

Kings vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (59.1%)

Kings vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 17 times in 29 games with a set spread.

The Kings have played 29 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 15 times this season.

Kings games this year have eclipsed the over/under 44.8% of the time (13 out of 29 games with a set point total).

Detroit owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-6-0) than it does on the road (8-6-0).

The Pistons have eclipsed the total in nine of 15 home games (60%), compared to six of 14 road games (42.9%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (7-8-1) than at home (3-10-0).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have finished over more frequently at home (six of 13, 46.2%) than on the road (seven of 16, 43.8%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 6.3 boards and 9.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 63.1% from the floor (sixth in league).

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10 points, 6.2 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 53% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game. He is also draining 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 3.3 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 50.5% of his shots from the floor.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.7 boards and 6 assists per game. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Malik Monk provides the Kings 12.5 points, 2 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Keegan Murray averages 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 26.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.