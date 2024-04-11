Kings vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 11

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: TNT

The New Orleans Pelicans (47-32) visit the Sacramento Kings (45-34) after winning four road games in a row. The Kings are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 215.5 points.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1.5 -110 -110 215.5 -110 -110 -120 +102

Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (50.8%)

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread in a game 40 times this season (40-39-0).

In the Pelicans' 79 games this season, they have 42 wins against the spread.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total 34 times in 79 opportunities (43%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 38 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

The Kings have exceeded the over/under in 21 of 38 home games (55.3%), compared to 15 of 41 road games (36.6%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .513 (20-19-0). Away, it is .550 (22-16-2).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more often at home (19 of 39, 48.7%) than on the road (15 of 40, 37.5%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists, shooting 59.4% from the field (eighth in NBA).

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 15.1 points, 1.7 assists and 5.4 boards.

Harrison Barnes averages 12 points, 2.9 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are receiving 12.3 points, 8.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

The Pelicans get 19.7 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Herbert Jones averages 11 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Pelicans get 14.4 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 4.8 boards and 2.1 assists.

