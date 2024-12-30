Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KFAA

The Sacramento Kings (13-19) are 4-point favorites as they look to end a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (20-12) on Monday, December 30, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KFAA. The point total for the matchup is 229.5.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -4 229.5 -178 +150

Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (52.3%)

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 10 times over 32 games with a set spread.

In the Mavericks' 32 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 17 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over on 17 of 32 set point totals (53.1%).

When playing at home, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (4-13-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-8-0).

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (55.6%) than road games (50%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (9-6-0) than on the road (10-7-0) this season.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (five times out of 15) than away (12 of 17) this year.

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.0 boards.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 assists and 13.5 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan averages 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Keegan Murray is averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Malik Monk is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 triples.

The Mavericks are receiving 24.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.0 assists per game from Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks are getting 12.2 points, 6.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

The Mavericks are getting 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Klay Thompson.

Dereck Lively averages 8.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 69.8% of his shots from the field.

