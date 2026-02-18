Kings vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Kings vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-44) are big, 11-point underdogs as they look to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (28-25) on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on FDSFL and NBCS-CA. The point total is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -11 225.5 -521 +390

Kings vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (69.2%)

Kings vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a matchup 21 times this season (21-32-0).

The Kings have 20 wins against the spread in 56 games this year.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 27 times out of 56 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 26 of 56 opportunities (46.4%).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 28 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 25 opportunities on the road.

The Magic have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 28 home matchups (53.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in 12 of 25 games (48%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has performed better at home (11-16-1) than away (9-18-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 14 of 28) than away (42.9%, 12 of 28).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Paolo Banchero averages 21.3 points, 8.4 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Black is averaging 16.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 14.1 points, 4 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan provides the Kings 18.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He is making 43% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Kings are receiving 9.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1 assists per game from Maxime Raynaud.

Precious Achiuwa's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings receive 12.4 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 2 boards and 2.6 assists.

