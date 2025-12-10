FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (14-8-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-10-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: TNT

Kings vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-146)Kraken (+122)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (57%)

Kings vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Kings. The Kraken are -215 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +172.

Kings vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Kings-Kraken game on Dec. 10 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Kings vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The Kings vs Kraken moneyline has Los Angeles as a -146 favorite, while Seattle is a +122 underdog at home.

