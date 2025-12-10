Kings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (14-8-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-10-6)

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: TNT

Kings vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-146) Kraken (+122) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (57%)

Kings vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Kings. The Kraken are -215 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +172.

Kings vs Kraken Over/Under

The Kings-Kraken game on Dec. 10 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Kings vs Kraken Moneyline

The Kings vs Kraken moneyline has Los Angeles as a -146 favorite, while Seattle is a +122 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!