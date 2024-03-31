Kings vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (29-45) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (42-31) on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 221 points.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -12.5 -112 -108 221 -108 -112 -950 +640

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (77.9%)

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 36 times in 73 games with a set spread.

The Jazz are 38-36-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 34 times out of 74 chances.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 52.7% of the time this season (39 of 74 games with a set point total).

In home games, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (14-22-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-15-0).

In home games, the Kings exceed the total 55.6% of the time (20 of 36 games). They've hit the over in 37.8% of road games (14 of 37 contests).

Utah has been better against the spread at home (23-15-0) than away (15-21-0) this season.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 38) than on the road (19 of 36) this season.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.6 points, 8.3 assists and 13.6 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.4 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 boards.

Keegan Murray is averaging 14.9 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 boards.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 12.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.8 points for the Jazz, plus 2.6 boards and 4.9 assists.

Per game, John Collins gets the Jazz 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Keyonte George.

The Jazz are getting 8.2 points, 7.6 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Walker Kessler.

The Jazz receive 9.5 points per game from Talen Horton-Tucker, plus 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.