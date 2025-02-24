Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

In NHL action on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (30-17-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (34-17-6)

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-118) Golden Knights (-102) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (51.4%)

Kings vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -265.

Kings vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The Kings-Golden Knights game on February 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Kings vs Golden Knights Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Golden Knights reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-118) and Vegas as the underdog (-102) on the road.

