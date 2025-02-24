NHL
Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24
In NHL action on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (30-17-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (34-17-6)
- Date: Monday, February 24, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-118)
|Golden Knights (-102)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (51.4%)
Kings vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -265.
Kings vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The Kings-Golden Knights game on February 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Kings vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Golden Knights reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-118) and Vegas as the underdog (-102) on the road.