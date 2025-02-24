FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (30-17-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (34-17-6)
  • Date: Monday, February 24, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-118)Golden Knights (-102)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (51.4%)

Kings vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -265.

Kings vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The Kings-Golden Knights game on February 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Kings vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Golden Knights reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-118) and Vegas as the underdog (-102) on the road.

