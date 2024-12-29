NHL
Kings vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Flyers Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (20-10-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-16-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-215)
|Flyers (+176)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (73.7%)
Kings vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +124.
Kings vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Flyers on December 29 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Kings vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -215 favorite at home.