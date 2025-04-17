FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

Data Skrive

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (48-24-9) vs. Calgary Flames (40-27-14)
  • Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN

Kings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-152)Flames (+126)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (62.2%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Kings are +164 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -205.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

  • Kings versus Flames on April 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Flames, Los Angeles is the favorite at -152, and Calgary is +126 playing on the road.

