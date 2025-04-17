NHL
Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames.
Kings vs Flames Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (48-24-9) vs. Calgary Flames (40-27-14)
- Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Kings vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-152)
|Flames (+126)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (62.2%)
Kings vs Flames Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Kings are +164 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -205.
Kings vs Flames Over/Under
- Kings versus Flames on April 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Kings vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Flames, Los Angeles is the favorite at -152, and Calgary is +126 playing on the road.