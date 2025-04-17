Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (48-24-9) vs. Calgary Flames (40-27-14)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Kings vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-152) Flames (+126) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (62.2%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Kings are +164 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -205.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

Kings versus Flames on April 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Flames, Los Angeles is the favorite at -152, and Calgary is +126 playing on the road.

