NHL
Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13
The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kings vs Flames Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (14-8-8) vs. Calgary Flames (12-16-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-182)
|Flames (+150)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (70.5%)
Kings vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +142.
Kings vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Flames on Dec. 13 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Kings vs Flames Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +150 underdog on the road.