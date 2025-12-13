Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (14-8-8) vs. Calgary Flames (12-16-4)

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-182) Flames (+150) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (70.5%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +142.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Flames on Dec. 13 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!