NHL
Kings vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (15-12-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-14-2)
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-142)
|Ducks (+118)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (53.5%)
Kings vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -215.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on Dec. 27, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite at home.