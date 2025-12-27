FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Kings vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Data Skrive

Kings vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (15-12-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-14-2)
  • Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Ducks Odds

Kings (-142)
Ducks (+118)
6.5
Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kings win (53.5%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -215.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on Dec. 27, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite at home.

