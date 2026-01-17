NHL
Kings vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (19-16-12) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-21-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-114)
|Ducks (-105)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (55.6%)
Kings vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -265.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kings versus Ducks game on Jan. 17 has been set at 6.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a -105 underdog at home.