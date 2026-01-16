NHL
Kings vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16
NHL action on Friday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (19-16-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-21-3)
- Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-170)
|Ducks (+140)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (62.1%)
Kings vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Ducks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +142.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on Jan. 16, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +140 underdog on the road.