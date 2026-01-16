FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kings vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Data Skrive

NHL action on Friday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (19-16-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-21-3)
  • Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-170)Ducks (+140)6.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (62.1%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Ducks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +142.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on Jan. 16, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +140 underdog on the road.

