Kings vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Capitals Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (12-6-7) vs. Washington Capitals (15-9-2)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-118) Capitals (-102) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (55.1%)

Kings vs Capitals Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -260.

Kings vs Capitals Over/Under

Kings versus Capitals, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Kings vs Capitals Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!