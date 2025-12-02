FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kings vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Kings vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Capitals Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (12-6-7) vs. Washington Capitals (15-9-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-118)Capitals (-102)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (55.1%)

Kings vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -260.

Kings vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Kings versus Capitals, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Kings vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -102 underdog on the road.

