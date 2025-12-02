NHL
Kings vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Washington Capitals.
Kings vs Capitals Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (12-6-7) vs. Washington Capitals (15-9-2)
- Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-118)
|Capitals (-102)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Capitals win (55.1%)
Kings vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -260.
Kings vs Capitals Over/Under
- Kings versus Capitals, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Kings vs Capitals Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -102 underdog on the road.