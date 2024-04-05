menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (40-25-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (47-21-8)
  • Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSC

Kings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Kings (-118)Canucks (-102)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (57.3%)

Kings vs Canucks Spread

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -255.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Kings versus Canucks on April 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

  • The Kings vs Canucks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -118 favorite, while Vancouver is a -102 underdog on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!