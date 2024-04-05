Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (40-25-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (47-21-8)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSC

Kings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-118) Canucks (-102) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (57.3%)

Kings vs Canucks Spread

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -255.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

Kings versus Canucks on April 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline