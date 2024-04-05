Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Kings vs Canucks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (40-25-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (47-21-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSC
Kings vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kings (-118)
|Canucks (-102)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (57.3%)
Kings vs Canucks Spread
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -255.
Kings vs Canucks Over/Under
- Kings versus Canucks on April 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.
Kings vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Kings vs Canucks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -118 favorite, while Vancouver is a -102 underdog on the road.