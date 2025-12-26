Kimani Vidal Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Los Angeles Chargers RB Kimani Vidal will match up with the fourth-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (96.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

With Vidal's next game versus the Texans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kimani Vidal Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.9

3.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.26

21.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

0.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.80

5.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Vidal Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Vidal is currently the 36th-ranked player in fantasy (136th overall), with 100.9 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

During his last three games, Vidal has delivered 16.3 total fantasy points (5.4 per game), rushing the ball 31 times for 88 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 75 yards on two receptions (four targets).

Vidal has put up 37.2 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during his last five games, running for 227 yards and scoring one touchdown on 61 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 85 yards on five grabs (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Vidal's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he tallied 19.8 fantasy points (18 carries, 124 yards; 3 receptions, 14 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kimani Vidal let down his fantasy managers against the Dallas Cowboys last week, when he mustered only 1.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 11 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed only one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of four players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Houston has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

The Texans have allowed only two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Texans have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

