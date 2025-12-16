Kimani Vidal Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers RB Kimani Vidal will match up with the 18th-ranked tun defense of the Dallas Cowboys (120.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Vidal worth a look for his next game versus the Cowboys? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Kimani Vidal Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.32

50.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.11

10.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Vidal Fantasy Performance

With 99.8 fantasy points this season (9.1 per game), Vidal is the 33rd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 118th among all players.

In his last three games, Vidal has picked up 34.9 fantasy points (11.6 per game), running for 203 yards and scoring one touchdown on 51 carries. He has also contributed 86 yards on three catches (five targets) as a receiver.

Vidal has amassed 52.9 fantasy points (10.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 311 yards with two touchdowns on 81 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 98 yards on six receptions (eight targets).

The highlight of Vidal's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he tallied 19.8 fantasy points (18 carries, 124 yards; 3 receptions, 14 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kimani Vidal had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he posted just 1.2 fantasy points (5 carries, 13 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed three players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least three passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 24 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Dallas has allowed six players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to five players this season.

