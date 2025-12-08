Kimani Vidal Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal will take on the 23rd-ranked rushing defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (128.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Vidal worth a look for his next matchup versus the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Kimani Vidal Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.47

30.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

0.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.39

10.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Vidal Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Vidal is currently the 36th-ranked player in fantasy (134th overall), with 84.6 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Vidal has posted 37.7 fantasy points (12.6 per game), running for 234 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 55 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 23 yards on four grabs (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Vidal has delivered 59.4 total fantasy points (11.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 90 times for 381 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 33 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

The peak of Vidal's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins, when he caught three balls on four targets for 14 yards with one touchdown, good for 19.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kimani Vidal delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (1.2 points) in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 13 yards on five carries with two catches for -1 yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Philadelphia has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Eagles have allowed a TD reception by 12 players this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

