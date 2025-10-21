Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Buffalo Bills wideout Khalil Shakir will be up against the 10th-ranked pass defense of the Carolina Panthers (203.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Shakir's next game against the Panthers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Khalil Shakir Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.28

47.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

With 39.3 fantasy points this season (6.6 per game), Shakir is the 39th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 153rd among all players.

In his last three games, Shakir has posted 21.2 fantasy points (7.1 per game), as he's reeled in 14 passes on 19 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Shakir has put up 32.9 fantasy points (6.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 19 passes on 25 targets for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Shakir's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the New Orleans Saints, when he tallied 12.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the New York Jets, hauling in one pass on two targets for 12 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Panthers have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Panthers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir?