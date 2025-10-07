Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir will be up against the top-ranked pass defense of the Atlanta Falcons (135 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Shakir a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Shakir this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Khalil Shakir Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.84

50.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Shakir is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (119th overall), tallying 36.0 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Shakir has produced 28.4 fantasy points (9.5 per game), as he's caught 15 passes on 18 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Shakir's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the New Orleans Saints, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 12.9 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed five balls (on five targets) for 69 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.2 points) in Week 2 against the New York Jets, hauling in one ball for 12 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown catch by four players this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.