Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir will take on the 26th-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (241.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Shakir worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Patriots? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Khalil Shakir Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.93

44.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

Shakir is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 110th overall, as he has tallied 31.0 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

During his last three games Shakir has been targeted 11 times, with 10 receptions for 126 yards and two TDs, leading to 24.6 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Shakir's fantasy season so far was last week against the New Orleans Saints, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 12.9 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on five targets) for 69 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 2, when he managed only 1.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

New England has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against New England this year.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New England has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Patriots have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

