Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir will take on the seventh-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (192.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Khalil Shakir Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.11

51.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

With 90.9 fantasy points in 2025 (6.1 per game), Shakir is the 41st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 153rd overall.

In his last three games, Shakir has put up 17.5 fantasy points (5.8 per game), as he's turned 13 targets into 11 catches for 115 yards and one TD.

Shakir has posted 27.0 fantasy points (5.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 20 passes on 27 targets for 230 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Shakir's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.8 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on seven targets) for 88 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in one pass on three targets for -3 yards (-0.3 fantasy points).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed only two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed just three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Eagles have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed seven players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this season.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Philadelphia this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Eagles this season.

